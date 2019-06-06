Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned personnel carrier at West Point. The U.S. Military Academy has confirmed that one cadet has died.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

According to officials at West Point, the accident occurred in the Camp Natural Bridge training site area. They ask that State Route 293 be avoided at this time.

West Point officials added on social media that injured cadets and soldiers have been transported to local hospitals, and that the incident is under investigation.

"My heart breaks for all those involved in the tragic training accident at West Point this morning," said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement Thursday morning. "These courageous cadets and soldiers represent the best of New York State and our country, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their bravery in choosing to serve our country and protect our freedoms."

This is a developing story. More details will be released once they become available.