Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler counties held their Interstate 86 corridor meeting Wednesday to give an update on their progress to use the highway to transform the area.

The goal is to bring businesses, government, and educators together in a unified organization.

At the meeting, organizers touted some of the money being brought in to give the region a boost.

"We've been very successful at over $140 million worth of CFA, URI money for the Tri-County Area here,” said I-86 Committee Co-Chairman Ed Fairbrother.

The objective of the initiative is to also improve the region's communities so future generations want to stay in the Twin Tiers.