OCOEE, Fla. — Mel Jenner says he can still clearly remember flying over the beaches of Normandy in the allied forces’ D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

Jenner, who lives in Ocoee, is now 96. Jenner says he was 19 years old when he volunteered for a reconnaissance mission to help the allied forces assess how the invasion was going.

The World War II veteran says that’s when he realized thousands of his fellow servicemen were losing their lives.

He still shares his painful memories of war in hopes it will remind people of how bad war is.

