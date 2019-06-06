There’s another twist in the ongoing legal drama surrounding one of Buffalo's most well-known law firms.

Steve Barnes is now suing the new law firm of Cellino and Cellino for copyright infringement.

That firm belongs to the wife and daughters of Barnes' partner, Ross Cellino.

A lawyer for Barnes said the new firm is using a similar phone number and is in the same office building as the Cellino and Barnes law firm.

Annmarie Cellino said Barnes is trying to keep their all-women law firm from practicing under their name.

This is all happening as Barnes accuses Ross Cellino of trying to poach lawyers and cases from their firm.

Right now a temporary restraining order bars Cellino from doing anything that would disturb daily operations of Cellino & Barnes.