OHIO -- Amazon is hiring more than 700 full-time positions ahead of the launch of its newest facility in Southwest Ohio.



The fulfillment center in Monroe is planned to open later this year.

 

New location opening later this year

Positions include picking, packing, and shipping orders

All of the jobs will pay at least $15 per hour

Full-time positions have perks like comprehensive healthcare, 401(k) with 50% match, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, and access to a tuition reimbursement plan.

Amazon has two existing fulfillment centers in the Columbus area and one scheduled to open later this year near Cleveland.