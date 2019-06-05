PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange mother is fighting to keep her daughter's memory alive.

Lauretta Rogers' daughter Laurel Rogers was last seen in February 2010.

Lauretta says her daughter said "I love you" before she left the house and then went missing.

Every year she celebrates her daughter's birthday and tries to raise awareness that her daughter is still missing.

“She’ll never be forgotten, and I’ll never stop doing this,” she said.

This year, she and her family released 38 butterflies in honor of Laurel — Tuesday is her 38th birthday.

The case is still an open investigation by the Port Orange Police Department. Anyone with information can report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.

“We don’t need to know who you are we don’t care who you are, we just want Laurel home,” she said.

There is still a $30,000 reward for information leading to her being found.

Lauretta hopes by doing this it will compel someone who knows something about her daughter's disappearance to come forward.