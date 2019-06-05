OCALA, Fla. — A worker at a Marion County fast food restaurant has hepatitis A, and the health department is telling customers to get checked out.

Zaxby's worker was sick between May 13 and May 21

Customers should watch for symptoms, get the vaccine

1,373 cases in Florida so far this year

The Florida Health Department in Marion County says a worker at the Zaxby's location at 6033 SW Highway 200 in Ocala was infectious from May 13 to June 2.

If you ate or drank anything from this location between May 13 and May 21, health officials say you should watch for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A infection. That includes:

Sudden abdominal discomfort

Dark urine

Fever

Diarrhea

Pale white stools

Yellow skin and eyes

Anyone who ate or drank anything from the Zaxby's between May 22 and June 2 may still get protection from the hepatitis A vaccine.

The Marion County Health Department is offering free hepatitis A vaccines to anyone who may be impacted. Visit the Ocala location on 1801 SE 32nd Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to get the vaccine.

The Florida Health Department says there have been 1,373 cases of hepatitis A so far this year, nearly three times the number of cases that ocurred in all of 2018. There were 63 cases reported between May 26 and June 1 alone.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause serious liver problems. The virus is often spread when someone who is sick doesn't wash his or her hands after using the bathroom. Fecal particles can transfer to objects, food, drinks and drugs.

On top of the vaccine, consistent and thorough hand-washing is also important to kill the virus, using warm, running water and soap. The health dept. says hand sanitizers will not kill hepatitis A germs.