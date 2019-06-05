ORLANDO, Fla. — Community leaders celebrated another step toward tackling a major issue in Orange County: the affordable housing crisis.

New senior affordable housing development in Pine Hills breaks ground

Former Seville Place went into foreclosure in 2009

$19 million public-private partnership will inlcude 96 units

Groundbreaking was held Wednesday for Emerald Villas, a senior affordable housing development in Pine Hills. The development is located on El Primo Way, north of Silver Star Road, in Orlando.

The $19 million public-private partnership will include 96 units, with rents ranging from $457 to $862.

According to Orange County, funds for the project came from several sources, including over $7 million from federal tax credits; nearly $5 million from the state of Florida’s SAIL program ; and $3.2 million from the county.

“This whole area of Pine Hills is going through a renaissance,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. ”So as we improve the housing stock that’s available here, it contributes to the overall character of the neighborhood, the overall quality of life here."

The mayor said that the development, formerly called Seville Place, went into foreclosure in 2009, blighted by crime. He visited as then-Sheriff many times.

Demings said that he was happy today to see it in a new light, following years of meticulous planning with various entities.

“Our mission is to always redevelop these properties with the community in mind,” said Albert Milo, President of Related Urban Development.

While Emerald Villas Phase I provided affordable housing for families, Phase II targets the vulnerable senior population: 40 percent of the new units are set aside for very low-income seniors, while the remaining 60 percent is for low-income seniors, the county said.

The county says the complex should be ready to move into in the next 12 to 18 months.