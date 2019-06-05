ORLANDO, Fla. — Markeith Loyd is facing two separate murder trials: one for the death of ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, and one for the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Prosecutors: Clayton case has relevance in Dixon case

Defense wants evidence in the 2 trials separate

Sade Dixon Murder Trial takes place in September

His attorneys want evidence and witnesses tied to those two trials kept separate.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors argued the issue before a judge Wednesday in Orlando.

Loyd is accused of murdering ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. Prosecutors say that, while on the run for that crime, he shot and killed Lt. Clayton in January 2017.

Witnesses took the stand in relation to both cases, including lead investigators and two witnesses who say they saw Loyd and Clayton at an Orlando Walmart where Clayton was slain.

Prosecutors told the judge that the testimony of the witnesses was important to proving Loyd's motives.

The judge has not yet decided if the testimony will be allowed in the Dixon trial.

Loyd is expected to go to trial in the murder of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in May 2020.

The trial for Sade Dixon's murder is expected to take place this September.