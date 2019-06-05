LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Schools is trying something new to help educate their teachers.

Lake County teachers getting "career and technical" training

Goal is to best prepare student for the job market

More Lake County headlines

A select group of “career and technical education” teachers are shadowing business owners and getting on-the-job experience.

The school district says it's a win-win for the entire area.

Nineteen teachers are meeting one-on-one with area professionals to find out the latest tricks-of-the-trade. From TV production, to running a plumbing business, it's all about getting the correct information to school kids so they can prepare for the job market.

“This a really valuable opportunity for me, because I'm getting to see companies here in Lake County who are doing the services that I'm trying to teach in the classroom,” said TV production teacher Lee Fouraker.

Marc Robertz-Schwartz, President of Red Apples Media, told Spectrum News 13, “I think for us it gives us a chance to give the teachers a real world insight into teaching these kids. We want to make sure that what you're teaching them is going to translate into companies like ours.”

This is the first time Lake County Schools is trying out this program. School officials hope to make it an annual summer event.​