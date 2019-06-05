ORLANDO, Fla. — A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a February hit-and-run crash that killed a man whose vehicle was disabled on the Beachline Expressway.

Dwayne Drayton charged with leaving scene of fatal crash

Troopers say he posted on social media that he had hit a deer

Troopers arrested Dwayne Drayton of Palm Bay, on Wednesday and charged him with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and destroying evidence, they said.

Robert Henschel, 70, was struck on the evening of February 23 as he stood behind a 2018 Nissan Altima, which had stalled on State Road 528 near State Road 50. As he was talking to a witness who had stopped to help, a car hit him and kept going. A maroon right-side mirror was recovered at the crash scene, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Henschel was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Troopers believe they have located the hit and run vehicle that killed a man on SR-528, on February 23. A damaged 2018 Dodge Charger was located in Brevard County. Crash remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/6KTrzuZoA0 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 12, 2019

Several days after the crash, the report says, two anonymous tipsters called an FHP investigator. They said a 2018 maroon Dodge Charger in Palm Bay was involved in the crash, and that the owner was posting pictures of a damaged car on social media, saying he'd struck a deer. In the pictures, the car has a missing right mirror, and other damage is consistent with a pedestrian strike, the report says. Drayton is the owner of the car, troopers said.

In March, FHP investigators obtained search warrants for the owner's digital records and the car. Troopers say the DNA evidence on the Charger matched Henschel's, and the car showed signs that it had been cleaned and evidence removed from it.

Drayton was booked into the Orange County Jail, the FHP said, and was being held on $11,000 bond.