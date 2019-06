LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people were killed in an overnight crash in Lakeland.

The accident occurred at Lake Shore Drive and Memorial Blvd. around midnight.

Memorial Blvd. was reopened at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident involved two vehicles, and two people were killed.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation.