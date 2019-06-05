LEESBURG, Fla. — As things heat up for the summer, Leesburg's 24,000 electric customers are seeing lower rates on their electric bills.

Leesburg cutting electric rates by 5 percent starting this month

Will stay in place as long as surplus account stays within $3M balance

More Lake County headlines

Starting this month, the City of Leesburg is cutting rates by 5 percent.

City commissioners implemented the rate change to offset the market's fluctuating fuel costs and keep electric service at a competitive price.

“Here in Florida we really watch natural gas prices because most of our generation is natural gas based. As natural gas rates dropped, we've been able to drop our electric rate even a little bit more,” said City Manager Al Minner.

Companies based in Leesburg have the most to gain. Ro-Mac is a company that stretches five blocks on Main Street.

“For us the bill is a little over $10,000, so $500 a month is real money to us,” said President Dan Robuck III.

City leaders say those rates will stay in place as long as their surplus account stays within a $3 million balance.