SUNTREE, Fla. — In Brevard County, volunteers at a church thrift shop are cleaning up Wednesday after thieves ransacked and stole items overnight -- again.

Church thrift store ransacked for the second time

Fence now being constructed

Volunteers: Thieves looking for items with tags

It happened at the Angels in the Attic , run by St. Paul's Anglican Church on Wickham Road.

The thieves plundered the bags of clothing and other donations that had been dropped off on the back porch.

Volunteers think that the thieves were looking for good items with tags they could turn into stores for refunds.

“They rifled through the toys, the clothes, everything, and just put it all on the ground. We found, just, a mess,” said Cheryl Unterburger, with Angels in the Attic.

“We do make it reasonable that they could come in and not steal off our porch.”

Volunteers say it's the second time in the past month that thieves have ransacked the area.

The church is now putting up a fence to prevent this from happening again.