TITUSVILLE, Fla. — An Airbnb host in Brevard County is shocked after receiving a warning from Titusville Code Enforcement , and then a couple of months later, a citation for an ordinance he didn't even know existed.

Former Airbnb host cited after hosting family friends

Florida prohibits cities from regulating short-term vacation rentals

Titusville still has ordinance prohibiting short-term vacation rentals

Since last Summer JD Daniel says he's opened up his home to travelers from all over the world. That came to an end this year when he received a warning.

He says even though he stopped renting rooms on Airbnb , he received a citation for violation of the short-term rental ordinance a few weeks ago for having family friends staying over.

“At the time we started, there were a thousand in Titusville Airbnb listings. It gave us reason to believe it was okay,” Daniel said.

But Glenn Tolleson from Code Enforcement says that’s a violation of Titusville ordinance in place since 2007 that prohibits short-term rentals.

Even though since 2011, the Florida Legislature prohibits cities from regulating short-term vacation rentals, cities like Titusville still have an ordinance regulating short-term rentals.

“Is it a short-term rental? Is it rented three months or less within a year, or four times or less? (That) would constitute a short term rental,” Tolleson explained.

Tolleson said code enforcement does not go to every house listed on Airbnb — they only go once they receive an anonymous complaint.

“The issues that revolve around that, it becomes a nuisance to the rest of the neighborhood, with all the cars coming and going, and people nowadays pay attention to their neighbors,” Tolleson said.

Daniel could be fined up to $250 a day for each day a house guest stays over. Code enforcement determines the people staying over after the original warning were guests — not family or friends of the home owners.

His advice to anyone in Titusville planning on doing short-term rentals? Love thy neighbor.

“Give cookies to your neighbors. You want to be on good terms with them, because the only time code shows up is when there's is a complaint,” Daniel said, laughing.