ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a SunRail train on Tuesday morning at Michigan Street in downtown Orlando, stated authorities.

Identity of the person not released

Michigan Street was closed during the incident; has reopened

The person, whose name has not been released, was hit by the train at around 8:26 a.m. at Michigan Street and Kunze Avenue.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that a pedestrian was hit.

Spectrum News 13 observed what looked like a body bag on top of a stretcher being taken from the scene and placed into a medical examiner's vehicle.

Traffic in the area was snarled during the investigation as Michigan Street was closed and SunRail also felt the impact as trains were running two hours behind.

However, Michigan Street has reopened.