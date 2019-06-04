ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old man was shot near an auto parts store in Pine Hills on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

According to a witness, a couple was walking through the parking lot of an Advance Auto Parts when someone inside a gray SUV starting firing at them.

No other injuries have been reported.

Deputies are still looking for the shooting suspect or suspects.