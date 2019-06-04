NATIONWIDE — "What is the top record in 'Jeopardy!' winnings?"

That "answer in the form of a question" is what fans of the show have been tuning in to see since champion James Holzhauer's winning streak started edging towards making history.

But on Monday he fell short of setting a new all-time record.

Holzhauer lost in his bid to unseat former champion Ken Jennings. To make matters worse for the show's producers, it appeared Holzhauer’s loss was spoiled for the viewing public, as leaked footage ahead of the broadcast showed the final results to Monday’s show.

The much-talked about record came into focus on Saturday.

That's when Jeopardy show runners posted a promo tweet about Holzhauer “within striking distance” of Ken Jennings' all-time record.

Jennings won 74 consecutive games with a record payout of $2,520,700.00 back in 2004.

James Holzhauer, the professional sports gambler, hauled in $2,464,216.00 in less than half the games - ​33.

The leaked footage came out late Sunday.

It added drama to the already much anticipated and hyped broadcast of the program, which has seen a 14-year high in ratings since Holzhauer's participation.​