ORLANDO, Fla. — Earlier this year Spectrum News 13 reported that a new Community-Oriented Policing effort by the Orange County Sheriff's Office to fight crime in Pine Hills seemed to be paying off. Orange County Sheriff John Mina says overall crime in Pine Hills is down 18 percent in the last year when compared to 2017.

After taking a few days to listen to concerns of people in the Pine Hills Community, we're learning that some want more to be done to strengthen police relations and monitor crime after a sheriff’s office substation project was abandoned.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Substation project ended a little over a year ago

Replaced by “COP” or Community Oriented Policing Squad.

“COP” Squad made possible by grant from U.S. Justice Department.

Super Coin Laundromat near Pine Hills Rd., Silver Star Rd., once a hotbed for criminal activity, has seen significant crime decrease.

Jenny Maguire has been the manager at Super Coin Laundromat for the last five years. Maguire has seen and witnessed violence of all kinds, describing the environment at one time as a continuous unbreakable cycle of criminal activity.

“People were shooting guns around, a lot of times you had to duck,” Maguire said.

She says a noticeable shift came with Orange County Sheriff's “Operation Rise” effort in 2016. Billed as a bridge between the community and law enforcement, a substation trailer was setup outside of the Laundromat near the intersection of Pine Hills and Silver Star Roads.

“When they put it in here this neighborhood was out of control, it was really bad,” Maguire said.

Maguire says the crime-fighting tool lasted about six months. Criminals were not deterred.

“They didn’t care if there was a substation or anything, it didn’t scare them,” Maguire said.

COP produced better results

The most significant catalyst wouldn't come until about a year later.

Thanks to a federal grant, Pine Hills received its own Community-Oriented Policing — or “COP” — Squad, with 16 deputies dedicated to policing the community.

“Obviously there is an enforcement component to what they do, but there is a community engagement component and the community engagement component is what was missing that helps with the long term reduction,” Captain Tony Marlow said.

In addition to patrol duties, COP deputies also attend community meetings and work to forge partnership with business owners in the community.

Since the COP Squad's inception, overall crime in Pine Hills is down 18 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. Residential burglaries are down 32 percent and auto burglaries down 25 percent.

From January 1, 2019 - May 1, 2019:

CRIME TYPE 2019 YTD Homicide 4 Robbery 40 Missing Persons 57 Sex Crimes 16 Auto Theft 44 Residential Burglary 130 Commercial Burglary 40 Auto Burglary 127 TOTAL 458

Shifting away from the substation made the difference.

“It was a good idea to have it here, but it wasn’t manned 24 hours a day, and we wanted the deputies to be out and about,” Marlow said.

Mobility has helped

And having those deputies mobile is proving beneficial.

Super Coin Laundry is part of the sheriff's office Trespass Program. This allows deputies to set up cameras, giving them a live feed of what's going on.

“The police is constantly patrolling here — if they are not in front of here, they are on that corner or this corner, they are all around,” Maguire said.