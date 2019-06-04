NATIONWIDE — The price of Chipotle burritos and bowls might go up, and the company is blaming the Trump administration's proposed tariffs on Mexican products.

Last week, President Donald Trump said he wanted to place a 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods starting June 10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill uses produce grown in Mexico, including 450,000 avocados per day, Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung told the Associated Press. The company's costs would rise $15 million this year if the tariffs go into effect, he said, and they would offset that through cost-cutting efforts or price increases, such as raising burrito prices by 5 cents.

Those tariffs would continue to increase and could reach 25 percent by October. Trump proposed the tariffs as a way to force Mexico to do more to block migrants from crossing into the U.S.

Some Republicans have come out against the tariffs, most notably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , who says he's hopeful the tariffs "will not kick in."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.