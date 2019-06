BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — State forestry officials are conducting large prescribed burns in Brevard County, one encompassing thousands of acres.

An 8,000-acre prescribed burn is being conducted near Lake Winder Road and west of Interstate 95 in Viera, according to the Brevard County Emergency Management Office.

A second burn of 175 acres is located near Babcock Street and Fellsmere Grade Road just north of Fellsmere.

No issues have been reported.