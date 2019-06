Following months of waiting, more than $3 million in federal funding is on its way to the Greater Binghamton Airport.

The facility has long been the only airport in the Southern Tier to not receive any major funding.

The money will be used to reconstruct the airport's runway, runway lighting and airfield guidance signs.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said improving the airport is crucial to attracting more business and tourism. At this point, the airport offers just two Delta flights a day to Detroit.