ORLANDO, Fla. — Bats are active right now in Central Florida. While they are harmless to humans when not handled, a small percentage can carry rabies and pose a risk, health officials say.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has published recommendations of how to properly handle bats if encountered.

Bats, which are nocturnal, help control insects and aid agriculture. However, if you encounter a bat during daylight hours, there's a good chance it's unhealthy.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a bat should seek medical attention and contact Orange County Animal Services .

If you find a dead bat, you should dispose of it with caution. Use heavy gloves or scoop it up with a shovel and bury it or double-bag it when throwing it away, health officials say.