CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Tuesday marked the beginning of the three-day 46th Space Congress being held in Cape Canaveral.

Three-day 46th Space Congress being held in Cape Canaveral

"Light the Fire" honors 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

Get more Space coverage

The theme is “Light the Fire” for the space industry, a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Participants include astronaut legends, current leaders of NASA's Moon to Mars Mission, and representatives of the budding commercial crew program.

Spectrum News caught up with Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise, whose mission has been deemed a “successful failure” after the crew had to make an emergency return to Earth.

He says he supports the current effort to return our astronauts to the moon by 2024.

“I hope what we are seeing today in Congress, the bipartisanship, at least for this mission, comes together to support it,” Haise said.

This year's Space Congress was pushed from earlier this year to June due to the government shutdown.