ORLANDO, Fla. — 407, 321, and now 689.

Central Florida's third area code went into operation Tuesday.

407 area code running out of available numbers

689 meant for new area codes in Orange, Osceola, Seminole

Also parts of Lake and Volusia counties

The new area code is needed because available numbers for the 407 area code are expected to run out in the next year, according to the Florida Public Service Commission.

If you already have a phone number with a 407 or 321 area code, nothing will change for you.

If you need to get a new number for whatever reason, you may be assigned one with the new 689 area code. That's for residents in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and parts of Lake and Volusia counties.

Residents in those areas still need to dial the area code and the phone number when making a call or texting.

Brevard County residents with the 321 area code are not affected, and neither are Volusia residents with the 386 area code, or Lake residents with the 352 area code.

The 321 area code became an area code in 1999. It was chosen in homage to Brevard's space history.