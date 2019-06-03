ORLANDO, Fla. — A 39-year-old woman died after she was discovered with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Woman taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died

Homicide detectives responding to death investigation: Deputies

At around 2:34 a.m., Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the 4000 block of Old Goldenrod Road in Orlando and found the woman, whose identity has not been released, with a gunshot wound.

Orange County Fire Rescue took her to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where she died, according to deputies in a news release.

Authorities have not released any further information and homicide detectives are responding to what deputies call a death investigation.