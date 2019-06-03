COCOA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating after a small child was left alone for more than an hour inside a Cocoa grocery store.

"No one could believe what had happened in there," said Roy Carpenter, who was shopping at Harvey's Grocery store Sunday night.

Carpenter's quick shopping trip turned into something he will never forget as he walked up to the checkout line.

"They said look over there, there is a baby in a cart unattended," he said. "I took a couple of shots (with a phone) of the child in the cart sound asleep."

Carpenter says the store staff told him a man was in line with a cart full of food. They say the man didn't have enough money, and said he and another young child were going outside to get his wallet.

That's when the workers realized the nearly 2-year-old boy was left behind, napping in the cart.

"They sent people out to the parking lot, but nobody could find him," Carpenter said.

Cocoa Police say the pair returned an hour later.

Paramedics were called and took the child to the hospital as a precaution. The child, according to police, is doing fine.

No criminal charges have been filed.

"They are going to look at the totality of the evidence, whether something is accidental, or if it's an intentional leaving a child behind," Orlando defense attorney David Haas said.

Haas said it's possible charges could come in the future.

"And just because charges aren't filed right away, doesn't mean they can't be filed later," he said. "It could be a neglect or abuse situation, it all depends on what law enforcement finds out."

Carpenter said his heart still races thinking about it.

"You bring the child with you," he said. "You don't leave it in the store, I don't understand it."

We've also reached out the state attorney's office to find out if they are reviewing the case.