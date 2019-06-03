Sodus Point is one of the areas most impacted by flooding, but one business is remaining optimistic in the face of rising water.

Steve and Tim Habecker own Krenzer Marine in Sodus Point where recreational water activities are their business.

“We have great products, we have a lot of them," Tim said. "We’ve stocked up greater than we need to be, and we may find some additional boaters in this time.”

Lately business has been hurting, but Habecker says the unseasonable cold and rainy weather is more to blame than the flooding itself.

"Whether we had average water heights right now or not, we wouldn’t have a lot of boating that’s gone on yet because it’s cold and it’s wet,” he continued.

Tim says flooding isn't much of an issue due to adaptability. He says the town and government response is much better than during the flooding of 2017.

“They’ve headed off a lot of the problems we had last time," Habecker said. "They’ve done proactive changes to sewer systems and parking, and pumping and sand bagging that have made people’s lives a little easier in dealing with this mess.”

The Habecker's have made changes too: altering boat slips and how they access their floating docks.

“Our dock systems can accept greater deviations in the water, much lower and much higher,” Tim added.

He says if high waters are indeed the “new normal,” then they’ll be okay.

“We’re more efficient today than we were in '17, and I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but if it happens again we’ll be even better yet because we’ll learn more today.”

The father-son duo believes with a beautiful weekend coming up, their best days are just ahead.

“The recreationalists that come out and use this are getting the idea that the culture is going to shift a little bit and that it’s okay to come here and use the water, and they are,” Habecker said.