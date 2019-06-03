ORLANDO, Fla. — Plastic straws, styrofoam cups, and containers and plastic bags will no longer be used at Orlando's parks and venues.

The city council voted Monday to ban single-use plastic and styrofoam products, starting October 1.

The ban means city contractors will not be able to use the products at city-owned parks and venues, like the Amway Center.

Vendors for events like festivals and farmers markets would also be required to use single-use products made from paper, wood or vegetable-derived plastics.

The ban will not affect businesses operating on non-city land.

The ordinance, proposed by the city's Office of Sustainability, is part of city's push to reduce waste through a variety of means.

For instance, the city recently introduced a Food Waste Drop-Off program that turns food scraps and spoiled food into fuel, rather than sending it to the landfill.

Several major cities in Florida have banned products like plastic straws. Gov. DeSantis vetoed a bill earlier this year that would have stopped all local bans on the straws.