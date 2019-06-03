DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Delray Beach boy Caiden Williamson Sunday night.

According to the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement, Caiden was last seen in the 3000th block of Angler Drive in Delray Beach Sunday.

Caiden is described as a black male, 3-feet-6-inches, 45 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE agents believe he may be with Delray Beach woman Hilda Louis, 34, who is described as a black female, 5-feet-8-inches, 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say they may be traveling in a 2009, green Chrysler Sebring with the Tennessee tag number R8355L.