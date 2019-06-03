WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Monday night passed the $19 billion disaster relief package Monday night after failing three previous times because of lone Republican objections.

The Senate has already approved the package, and it now heads to President Donald Trump's desk. He has said he will sign it if it passes.

It has now been 236 days since Hurricane Michael devastated the Panhandle. With hurricane season officially underway, the stalled legislation is a difficult reminder that the line of those who need relief could grow even longer.

This traditionally bipartisan effort has been in limbo because of partisan infighting, which could be an ominous sign for budget battles and government funding fights on the horizon.

A long-delayed disaster relief bill is taking priority in Congress today, 236 days after Hurricane Michael devastated the Panhandle. We speak with @michaelgwaltz about the upcoming House vote. Check out my LIVE report on @mynews13: pic.twitter.com/uvvfGzJvPu — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) June 3, 2019

“It’s been frustrating to watch the process stall for the last five months,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Florida 6th District) said in an interview with Spectrum News.

In each brief pro-forma session, a lone Republican objected, citing concerns about moving big ticket legislation without most members of Congress in D.C, which stalled the bill.

“It was sad to see so much partisan politics stand in the way of what historically has been something that has been historically very relatively easy to get through both houses,” Rep. Waltz said.

The measure, providing assistance for states and territories hit hard by hurricanes and floods, was stuck in limbo for weeks because of a dispute over funding levels for Puerto Rico and unfulfilled request from the President for additional border funding.

The final deal includes $600 million in food stamp aid for Puerto Rico and $300 million in Housing and Urban Development grants.

The bill has been tied up for so long, Tyndall Air Force Base’s long-term reconstruction has been delayed after it sustained significant damage from Hurricane Michael. There are roughly 100 projects which depend on this funding.

“The kind of timed - they being the Air Force when they thought a disaster supplemental will come through, which usually is within a month or two of the disaster. This has gone on far longer,” Rep. Waltz said.

In a state all too familiar with hurricanes, Florida lawmakers hope another delay in funding doesn’t happen again.

“Hopefully we will not see this again as the next hurricane season comes through. All we can do is keep charging forward,” Rep. Waltz said.

The bill started out as a modest $7.8 billion measure. It now goes to the President’s desk, where he is expected to sign it.