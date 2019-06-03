BUNNELL, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is accused of hitting a Flagler County deputy during a traffic stop early Monday and running away, prompting officials to ask for help in finding him.

Arrest warrant issued for Rahim Booker

Drugs found in car pulled over by deputy, they say

Sheriff Rick Staly calls Booker a "poison peddler"

The Sheriff’s Office chased Rahim Booker after he ran from Palm Harbor Parkway and Farmsworth Drive but lost sight of him.

“A perimeter was immediately established and a search for Booker was conducted with K-9 and helicopter support for two hours before being suspended," a statement said.

He was a passenger in a silver Mercury pulled over for traveling too closely behind another vehicle.

After pulling over the vehicle, deputies asked driver Ty-Lee Austin, 19, for proof of registration and valid insurance.

While waiting for Austin to provide these documents, a deputy and his drug-sniffing police dog arrived and conducted an “exterior sweep of his vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The dog detected something in the vehicle.

“Deputies advised Austin of the alert and requested his passenger, Booker, exit the vehicle so a probable cause search could be conducted,” the statement said. “Booker exited the vehicle and began reaching inside his pockets.”

Then he got into the vehicle, grabbed a small black backpack, hit the deputy, and ran away, deputies said.

Booker has been arrested on drug charges before. He was arrested in August 2018 on charges of marijuana possession with intent to sell and possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell, deputies say.

“This is a poison peddler who has obviously learned nothing from his previous arrest,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “For whatever reason he thought it was a better idea to fight our deputies and run. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured last night.”

Tipsters are urged to call 386-313-4911 or send an email to tips@flaglersheriff.com.

“Afterwards, a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a metal spoon with an unknown yellow/green substance and a glass mason jar containing 8 grams of cannabis,” a Sheriff's Office report said. “When questioned, Austin told deputies that the substance on the metal spoon was ice cream.”

The yellow/green substance tested positive for a stimulant called mephedrone .

Austin was arrested and charged with having 20 grams or less of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegal stimulant.

Authorities issued a warrant for Booker’s arrest. He faces charges of failing to obey a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.