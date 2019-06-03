ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced a slate of shows and concerts for its 2019-20 season.

The performing arts center also shared an update about Steinmetz Hall, its new 1,700-seat theater.

Here are five things you need to know about the center's upcoming season.

1. Allison Krauss (October 19, 2019), Sammy Hagar’s Full Circle Jam Tour (November 9, 2019), Wayne Brady (October 12, 2019) and The Four Italian Tenors (November 26, 2019) among the new 19 shows announced.

2. The Beach Boys are one of the returning acts based on demand and guest feedback. The legendary group returns February 19, 2020.

3. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Grease are among the movie experiences that will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

4. “Beautiful: Carol King Musical” is a season add-on, wrapping up the Broadway tours June 11-14, 2020.

5. Steinmetz Hall – one of the most “acoustically perfect” theaters in the world – is on track to open fall 2020.