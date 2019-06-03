MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — One person was shot and killed Sunday night at a Merritt Island Wal-Mart, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to spokesperson Tod Goodyear, the shooting happened right after 8:30 p.m. at a Wal-Mart at 1500 East Merritt Island Causeway.

Goodyear said the scene is contained, and that there is no danger to the community. A suspect is in custody.

Authorities have not yet identified the name of the person killed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.