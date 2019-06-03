ESL Federal Credit Union is foreclosing on a property owned by Bob Morgan, the local developer accused of defrauding lenders out of millions of dollars.

The lender said Morgan wasn't making payments.

The site is property on Fairwood Drive south of Rochester Institute of Technology off East River Road. It currently houses Rivers Run Senior Living and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

In court paperwork, the credit union says it's calling in a combined lien on the two mortgages, saying a combined amount of about $17.7 million had yet to be repaid.

Morgan faces federal charges including wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say he worked to defraud financial institutions and government agencies out of millions of dollars.