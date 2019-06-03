NATIONWIDE -- Goodbye iTunes.

Apple to phase out iTunes

The application will be split into 3 seprate apps

The update will come with the release of the new macOS Catalina

Apple is phasing out the application after 18 years, the company announced Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

In its place, iTunes will be split into three separate apps--Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.

The new Music app will give users access to a library that includes 50 million songs. User will also be able to find playlists and manage their own music library.

The TV app will allow Mac users to access third-party streaming services and buy or rent TV shows and movies. Users will also be able to stream exclusive shows from Apple TV+, which is set to launch in the fall. as well as content from third-party. The TV app will also support 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos.

And the Podcasts app will offer access to more than 700,000 shows.

Instead of syncing iOS devices through iTunes, users will be able to sync media and back up their devices in the Mac's Finder app.

The change will come with the rollout of the new macOS called Catalina, which is set to be released this fall.

ITunes first debuted in the early 2000s and quickly became the go-to place for people to buy music as well as manage their media library.