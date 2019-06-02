ORLANDO, Fla. — Volcano Bay workers were transported to an area hospital Sunday following reported technical issues at the water park, Universal Orlando confirmed.

The nature of the reported technical issues is currently unclear, but Universal Orlando spokesperson Tom Schroder told Spectrum News in an email that the workers were taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

He said a “small number” of Volcano Bay’s team members were transported, though an exact amount has not yet been specified.

Schroder also said Volcano Bay closed early Sunday to continue to address the issue they faced.

No further details are available at this time.