DEBARY, Fla. — Florida Forest Service in Bunnell has reported that a brush fire that began Saturday in DeBary is now threatening a power plant and railroad.

The “Dutchman’s Bend Fire” is now threatening railroad tracks in the area of Holladay Road in DeBary.

WILDFIRE UPDATE. The #DutchmansBendFire has jumped the containment lines and is now threatening power plant and railroad. Multiple resources have been called in to assist. @VolusiaSheriff pic.twitter.com/owkWd89v25 — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) June 2, 2019

Officials with FFS Bunnell in a tweet said the wildfire “jumped the containment lines,” and that “multiple resources” have been called in the assist crews.

Early Sunday afternoon, FFS said the fire was at 73 acres, but it’s not clear how large the fire has grown at this point.

Firefighters are working hard to try to keep #DutchmansBendFire from destroying a nearby power plant here in DeBary. Helicopters are dropping big buckets of water on the fire now. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/MfGCsXJwIs — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) June 2, 2019