DEBARY, Fla. — Florida Forest Service in Bunnell has reported that a brush fire that began Saturday in DeBary is now threatening a power plant and railroad.
The “Dutchman’s Bend Fire” is now threatening railroad tracks in the area of Holladay Road in DeBary.
Officials with FFS Bunnell in a tweet said the wildfire “jumped the containment lines,” and that “multiple resources” have been called in the assist crews.
Early Sunday afternoon, FFS said the fire was at 73 acres, but it’s not clear how large the fire has grown at this point.