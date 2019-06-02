POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed while crossing I-4 overnight in Polk County.
- 12-year-old boy hit, killed on I-4
- Boy left home without mom realizing
- Boy walked across interstate in front of traffic
The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-4 at Mile Marker 33.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus was traveling westbound on the interstate when the victim walked into the travel lanes and into the path of the vehicle.
Troopers said the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old male, collided with the boy who suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.
Officials said the victim lived near the highway and that his mom did not know he had left. Wheh she discovered he was gone, she called police to report him missing but the crash had already occurred, according to officials.
No other information has been released.