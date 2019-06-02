POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed while crossing I-4 overnight in Polk County.

12-year-old boy hit, killed on I-4

Boy left home without mom realizing

Boy walked across interstate in front of traffic

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-4 at Mile Marker 33.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus was traveling westbound on the interstate when the victim walked into the travel lanes and into the path of the vehicle.

Troopers said the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old male, collided with the boy who suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

This is 12 yr old Tracy Castner.He died overnight while walking in front of a car on I-4, east of Highway 98 in Lakeland. The boy’s mother said she didn’t know he left the house,which is nearby. She said he was artistic but also troubled; she never expected this though. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/9OjZFQHjHj — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) June 2, 2019

Officials said the victim lived near the highway and that his mom did not know he had left. Wheh she discovered he was gone, she called police to report him missing but the crash had already occurred, according to officials.

No other information has been released.