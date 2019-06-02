PALM COAST, Fla. — Two people were shot at a home in Palm Coast Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Man, woman shot at Palm Coast home

Flagler County Sheriff's Office investigating

The sheriff's office received a call just before 10 a.m. that a man and woman had been at a home located at 254 Beechwood Lane.

The two victims were transported to a local trauma hospital.

“We are at the beginning stages of this investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While there will continue to be law enforcement presence in the area as we continue the investigation, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern to neighbors or the community.”

Officials have not released anymore information on the investigation.