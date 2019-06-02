ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday near Full Sail University on Semoran Boulevard.

Deputies say three men were shot. One of those men was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

Many residents and businesses in the area are still in shock over the triple shooting. They say they never expect things like this to happen so close to home.

With a heavy heart, Randall James Daley, who works at the diner next door, left flowers for the victims. He says it’s a scary situation and it brings tears to his eyes.

“You know that people were injured and someone passed is just sad. You know pray for the families. They’re good guys. Like I said, I got my haircut here for a year and a half. I’ve been down here for two years in the city. They’re great guys,” he said.

So far, deputies have not released any information about the shooter or the man who died.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.