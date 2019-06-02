SANFORD, Fla. — A portion of Sanford is still under a boil water notice after the city experienced a water main break on Friday at College Road near East Lake Mary Boulevard.

A boil water notice was issued for residents in "the Sanford service area bound on the north by East Airport Blvd, on the east by Orlando-Sanford International Airport, on the south by Seminole State College, and on the west by Groveview Village subdivision," according to the release.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.

General boil water notice information from the city includes:

The City of Sanford (City) is committed to providing safe drinking water to our customers. Sometimes, during planned system maintenance and construction or during unforeseen emergencies which could compromise water quality, it may be necessary to issue a precautionary (preventive) boil water notice to our customers. Some examples of unforeseen emergencies are broken water mains, loss of disinfection, treatment disruptions, hurricanes or floods, and losses of power or pressure at our facilities/water distribution system.

The boil water advisory will stay in effect for at least two days while water samples are collected and analyzed, and until the problem is corrected.

If you have any questions you can call the City of Sanford Information Line at 407-688-5115.