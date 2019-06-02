LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets is voluntarily recalling all ground beef and pork products produced at the store in the Lake Gibson Shopping Center on June 1 due to the potential presence of foreign material like plastic or metal, according to the release.

Sell by date of June 3, 2019

Lake Gibson Publix recalls

The company says the ground beef products will have a sell by date of June 3, 2019. The recall includes only products ground in the store such as ground beef, ground pork, meatloaf, meatballs, and ready-to-cook meals containing ground meat and sold in the meat case.

Officials said no other Publix products or locations are affected by the recall.

Customers should discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

For more information, call Publix Customer Care at 800-242-1227.