Yellow cab drivers say they don’t need a study to tell them what they already know. The drop in fares over the last six years has been devastating.

“You can see it every day. You can feel it what going on,” said one taxi driver.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission says total fares are down 44 percent since 2013, from almost $194 million down to just under $109 million.

This past March, yellow cabs on average earned roughly $9,100, a revenue drop of 36% over six years.

The fares per medallion dropped from around $14,400, devastating owners like Placida Robinson who bought her medallion in 2006.

She’s now in foreclosure and facing bankruptcy.

“I can’t even get any relief and I’m looking at a default judgment and I’ll still all the $1.2 million on the medallion while they take the medallion away and that is what’s happening to countless of other medallion owners,” said Robinson.

Robinson blames the city. She said lawmakers failed to protect the cabbies that have been facing a mountain of expenses, dwindling income and the growth of ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft.

“When the expenses outweigh the income that spells instant foreclosure. We have mortgages to pay unlike Uber. We have bank loans. $4000 a month in addition to all these congestion price tax that we have to turn over to the state,” Robinson added.

The head of the Taxi workers alliance is calling on lawmakers to help Turn around the yellow industry.

“We have been ringing the alarm. We have been testifying about the number of suicides that has been in this industry. The historic number of bankruptcies and foreclosures and just a level of economic desperation,” said Bhairavi Desai, President of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

“This is a problem that can be fixed. This was a problem that was politically made it can be fixed with proper regulations and laws,” Desai went on to say.

The alliance and taxi drivers are planning on holding a rally in Albany next month. They’re calling on legislature to get rid of the $2.50 congestion pricing surcharge. They say that surcharge that went into effect a few months ago is further killing their business.