SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County emergency management officials put their response capabilities to the test Friday on the eve of the start of the official hurricane season.

Drill included volunteers calling to test county response

Emergency shelter opened to test communications with EOC

Visit our Storm Season page for tips, resources you'll need for Hurricane Season

Emergency managers said they learned lessons responding to recent hurricanes Matthew and Irma, so Friday's hurricane drill tested new disaster-response procedures along with proven ones.

Among the improvements, the county has simplified the process of getting medicines to emergency shelters and added mental health services. A citizens' hotline is also in the works for residents to use in future storms.

Part of Friday's drill included volunteers calling county officials at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to test responses.

“I can be a city manager, I can be a concerned citizen, I can be a police officer saying the lights are out at a particular intersection,” said volunteer Jean Green. “It could be any call they would get here at the EOC.”

The county even opened up an emergency shelter at a local elementary school so they could test communications between the emergency operations center and the shelter.