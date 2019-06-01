ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is getting a brand new roller coaster for 2020, the theme park confirmed Saturday.

The announcement was made on social media with a teaser video that showed snowy mountains, as the camera dips toward icy waters. The video also featured the phrases "plunging thrills" and "predatory heights." No name or any other details were released.

Last year, internal documents were leaked, showing a plan for a new launch coaster. The documents were titled "SWO 2020" and called for a coaster that would reach speeds of 55 mph.

In March, SeaWorld filed new permits to begin work on a project called "Attraction 2020."

SeaWorld has previously said that it plans to open new attractions at its parks every year as part of its new strategy. The company recently opened the multi-launch coaster Tigris at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.