ORLANDO, Fla. — People are already lining up to see a free concert featuring Pitbull to benefit Orlando Police Department Officer Kevin Valencia and his family.

The concert is taking place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Saturday night and is being organized by Attorney Dan Newlin's law firm. It will feature performers such as Nacho starting at 8:45 p.m., and then international star Pitbull at 10:15 p.m.

Valencia was shot on June 10, 2018, almost a year ago, while responding to a hostage situation.

Some music already bumping here at the free benefit concert for @OrlandoPolice officer Kevin Valencia, @pitbull expected to perform, concert being put on by @NewlinLaw to benefit Valencia’s family. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/AegU92B5rt — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) June 1, 2019

Since the deadly incident, Valencia has been in a coma. Right now he is in a facility in Orlando getting therapy daily.

The free concert is said to benefit Valencia’s family and honor the officer, though it’s currently unclear how the event organizers will honor him.

