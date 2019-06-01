PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed overnight on Ridgewood Avenue in Port Orange, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Witnesses say a driver was arrested

Police have not confirmed that info

A witness that lives nearby said she heard it happen and came outside to find the victim on the ground. She then called 911.

Police said the driver was going southbound on Ridgewood Avenue when the crash happened by Fitzgerald Street.

Witnesses said the driver almost kept going, but turned back around and pulled into a driveway.

"When they got out of the car, the male individual driving said, 'I didn't even see him,' and the female was slurring her words real bad. So, I know they were under the influence of alcohol," said witness Nancy Colman.

Colman said the man behind the wheel was arrested, however, we are still waiting to get confirmation with police.

If anyone has information on the crash, you are asked to call the police department at 386-506-5800.