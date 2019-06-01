MELBOURNE, Fla. — More than 20 cars were vandalized in Brevard County overnight, with residents at two different apartment complexes waking up and picking up the pieces.

This is not how Roma Marecka was planning on spending morning — cleaning up pieces of her shattered car window.

But she's not the only one.

About seven other residents at Ascension Manor are dealing with the same thing — broken windows. They said there was nothing to steal.

“Eight cars here, the window was broken,” Mareck said.

Another resident Jane Price explained it costs about $200 to replace one window, not to mention fixing what looks like a car sideswipe. She says people at Ascension Manor are all seniors with a fixed income.

“Most of us have liability on our vehicles, and we are seniors. We are low income seniors so this is just horrible and terrible,” Price said.

They are not the only apartment complex targeted — less than a half a mile away at Rivercrest apartments in Melbourne, about 15 cars were vandalized overnight.

Many residents did not find out about the vandalism until walking to their cars Saturday morning. Melbourne Police woke up Bryson Spear around two in the morning.

“At two o'clock this morning, I was woken up to someone banging on my door, telling me my car was broken into ... ” Spear explained.

Melbourne Police is investigating the incident, and Spectrum News 13 is waiting to hear if they have any potential suspects.