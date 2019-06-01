ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died and two others are injured after a Winter Park shooting Saturday evening.

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting on Semoran Blvd

There were 3 male shooting victims, says OCSO

Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to 108 South Semoran Blvd around 6:25 p.m. A spokesperson said three male shooting victims were transported to an area hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, one of the male victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. There is currently no information on a suspect.

No further details are available at this time, as the investigation is in its early stages, said the OSCO spokesperson.